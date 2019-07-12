Tennis: Federer defeats Nadal to reach 12th Wimbledon final

Roger Federer won the 40th instalment of his great rivalry with Rafael Nadal to reach a 12th Wimbledon final, 11 years on from their classic encounter at the All England Club.
The illustrious pair had not met at Wimbledon since the 2008 showpiece which Nadal memorably won, but this time it was Federer who could celebrate as he beat the Spaniard 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-3 6-4.
Federer, who had lost all four of their previous Grand Slam semi-final meetings, eventually sealed victory in another thrilling tussle on Centre Court on his fifth match point after three hours and two minutes.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final, targeting a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title.
Source: Skysports