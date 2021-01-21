'The kitchen was too hot for Fabio Gama' - Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson says he mapped out a strategy for Asante Kotoko's attacking midfielder Fabio Gama that made it difficult for the Brazilian to have an influence in Wednesday's game.
The Brazilian did not have a major influence in the game as he has previously done despite the Porcupines 1-0 win over Dwarfs.
He failed to score his first goal in the Ghana Premier League when his header in the 35th minute missed the target by inches.
He was substituted in the 67th minute by Naby Keita.
Speaking on his opponent's player after the encounter in which his outfit lost by a lone goal to the Porcupines courtesy Christopher Nettey's 71st-minute header, Ernest Thompson, said he walked the talk on the Brazilian.
“The kitchen was too hot for Gama and you saw it. That is why he was taken off. I said it before the game and am justified," he said.
“Before the game I said that we were going to neutralize some of their players and you can see that Kwame Poku was a passenger in the game.
“I am very proud of my boys. They performed well but we lost at the end. But I am happy with the performance” he added.
In the lead to yesterday's game, Dwarfs coach, Ernest Thompson stated his unhappiness with which the media has dedicated time to talking about the performance of Fabio Gama.
“I have seen Fabio Gama and he is just a normal player like any other Ghanaian player. I think we even have better players than Fabio Gama. Let’s not hype him because he is a Brazilian. Let’s promote our own because some of them are better than Gama”, he said in a pre-match presser.
“He is doing well and I’m not saying he is a bad player but you can’t say that he is better than every player in Ghana. He is an ordinary player so stop hyping him. He is playing well but not worth the hype”.
Asante Kotoko are now third on the league log following Wednesday's win over Dwarfs.