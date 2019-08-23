I won't be a coach when I retire, people's opinion can affect you - Van Dijk

Liverpool's defender Virgil Van Dijk says he will enter into coaching when he hangs out his boots as 'the world can be cruel' with managers.
The Netherlands international has been a rock-solid purchase for the Anfield club since his £75m move from Southampton in January 2018.
The 28-year-old last season walked away with the Premier League player of the year and Professional Footballers' Men's player of the year as well as aiding Jurgen Klopp's team to clinch the UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup.
However, despite the numerous feat 6 feet 4 inches defender is achieving on the field, he says doesn't want to be standing at the dugout where criticism will be levelled at him when things not to go right for his team.
Former star likes Jamie Carragher, Martin Keown, Van Persie, Rio Ferdinard have moved into punditry after retiring from football but Van Dijk insists he would not be following that part as well.
'The world can be very cruel... there are a lot of people that have opinions and that can affect you - if you have the choice you'd rather not be in those kind of situations,' he told Optus Sport.
'But I think I will definitely be involved in football. I won't be a pundit because you have to be saying certain things that you might not even want to, but you have to.
'We'll see, I think I have a good eye for spotting talent so maybe I'll do something like that.'
Virgil van Dijk is battling with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to named UEFA Men's Player of the Year and the winner will be announced on August 29.
