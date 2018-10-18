There is no friction between us- Gyan on relationship with Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up on his relationship with the deputy captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew.
Asamoah Gyan has reiterated that he is in good terms with Andre Ayew regardless of media speculations. There have been immense speculations that the relationship between the Black Stars captain and deputy is patchy.
According to the Gyan, the 'false' speculations are created by the press and it should be discouraged.
"Andre is my assistant in the national team so when we're in camp, we talk about the team's progress.”
“Andre is my friend and there's no friction between us. When I heard about him coming to Turkey, we spoke at length on a video call, I frequently speak with him. We do have a good relationship."
“It's the press that's creating the rivalry between us.”
“These things create division in the team and it must be discouraged.”
Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew both play for Kayserispor and Fenerbahce respectively in the Turkish league.
