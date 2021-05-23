Thomas Partey is a La Liga winner as former club Atletico Madrid crowned champions

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will be recognized as a La Liga winner following the triumph of his former club Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
This comes after the Ghanaian international was registered and played a number of matches for the Los Rojiblancos before making a €50 million move to Arsenal on transfer deadline day.
READ ALSO: Thomas Partey made the right choice to join Arsenal - Spokesperson
Per the La Liga rules, Partey is entitled to share in Atletico's victory, which will be the first league title of his career.
“Yes, Thomas Partey is officially LaLiga champion. He played three games [for Atlético this season] – two [games] from the start. We don’t give medals [in LaLiga] but he is officially champion,” Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told Joy Sports.
Atletico Madrid edged city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title in dramatic fashion by coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid in the final game.
Diego Simeone’s side trailed to Oscar Plano’s strike but turned the match around in the second half through goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.
Real scored twice late on to beat Villarreal 2-1 but came up short as they needed Atletico to drop points.