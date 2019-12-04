Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew miss out on 10-man shortlist for African Player of the Year

Ghanaian duo of Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew have missed out on the 10-man shortlisted players for the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year.
The two Black Stars players were part of the 30-man nominees for the award but they have been yanked following the decision to trim down the number.
The shortlist of nominees was decided upon by votes from a CAF Technical & Development Committee and a panel of media experts with emphasis on the nominees’ performance of during the year under review, 2019.
The 28th edition of the football awards will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.
The CAF awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.
Egyptian star Mohammed Salah scooped the prestigious prize for the second consecutive time last year and is once again in the mix.
Full list of shortlisted players below:
Player of the Year
- André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)
- Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)
- Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)
- Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)
- Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
- Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)
- Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
- Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
- Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)