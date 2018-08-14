Tiemoue Bakayoko heads to Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko has moved to AC Milan on a season-long loan.
The French midfielder made 43 appearances for the Blues last season after joining from Monaco. He scored three goals and helped us win the FA Cup final, playing the full 90 minutes as we beat Manchester United at Wembley.
Good luck at AC Milan, @TimoeB08! 👊https://t.co/uGQE8Kz5Jh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2018
The 23-year-old now makes the temporary switch to the Serie A side who are managed by Gennaro Gattuso and are competing in the Europa League this season.
Read also:10 things that will happen if FIFA bans GFA
chelseafc.com