Togbe Afede to inject $400,000 extra cash for special competition

Bankroller of Accra Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede has pledged to top up the seed money provided by government for the newly organised special competition.
The business magnate has promised to add $400,000 to the original $800,000 seed money provided by government for the special competition by Normalization Committee.
In an interview with Kumasi-based Sikka FM, the President of the National House of Chiefs made it known he will increase the seed money with $400,000.
The gesture of the Phobian boss is to allow the clubs to have enough money for their expenses ahead of the tournament.
The launching of the tournament which involves both the Premier and Division One Clubs will be communicated to the public in the coming days.
The new competition, which will keep all the clubs active during the GFA Normalisation process, as well as produce Ghana’s representatives for the next Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively, is scheduled to start on January 26, 2019, and end on April 21, 2019.
