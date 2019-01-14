Transfer: Al-Jazeera Club to battle Hearts and Kotoko for top winger, Alidu Namhan

Jordan's Al-Jazeera Club is set to beat Hearts and Kotoko to sign top Ghanaian winger, Alidu Namhan from Gabonese side Union Sportive.
The Phobians who look forward to partnering the pacy attacking midfielder with Anthony Quayson and Joseph Esso up front are yet to finalize a deal after the player has been with the team for about a week.
The 22-year old featured for the Accra-based club in their last two friendly matches against Tudu Mighty Jets (Wednesday) and Agona Fankobaa (Sunday) in Swedru and was instrumental in both win plus an assist to his credit.
Deep throat source to the player confirmed that travel arrangements have been made for Namhan to leave the shores of Ghana for Jordan where he is expected to sign a two (2) year deal with the Asian giants.
The source also indicated that Hearts of Oak are willing to keep the player in Ghana but could lose out on him if a decision is not made on within the week.
However, the former Danbort FC attacker last season scored 7 goals in 24 appearances out of 28 Gabon Championnat National D1 (top league) outings, with 16 assists to his credit in the Gabonese giants Union Sportive (USB).
Namhan joined Union Sportive in 2016 from Real Tamale United (RTC) FC in Ghana on a two-year deal.
