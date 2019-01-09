Transfer: Ex-Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan with an option to buy'

Former Asante Kotoko goal poacher Dauda Mohammed has joined Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem from Anderlecht for the rest of the season.
The Arnhemmers rent Dauda Mohammed from Anderlecht until the end of the season, reports the French-speaking newspaper Le Soir.
Vitesse would also have an option to buy if the striker's performances catch the eye of the technical handlers of the club.
The 20-year-old joined Anderlecht youth academy in January 2017 after scouting him from Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko.
Dauda was considered a great talent and scored on the conveyor belt with the promises, but could never break through in the first team due to the big competition.
In the first half of the season, Dauda only featured five times in the Belgian league and started once from the base. He did not score in a total of 2017 minutes in all competitions. Ivan Santini and Landry Dimata were preferred at the forefront of Anderlecht.
Dauda did not make the squad to travel to their winter training at Spain, San Pedro Del Pinatar.