Transfer: Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir reject Fulham's bid for Attamah Larweh

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh's hopes of playing in the English Premier League has been put on wait as Istanbul Başakşehir last night rejected a deal from Fulham FC, PrimeNewsGhana can exclusively reveal.
Attamah, 23, has been one of the most trusted in coach Abdullah Avci's side following his versatility, having been deployed as a right back, central defender as well as a midfield anchor.
His rapid rise in the game caught the eye of Fulham's gaffer Claudio Ranieri and tasked his board to land the services of the Ghanaian and tabled an undisclosed offer but the Cottagers bid was declined by the Turkish outfit.
Ranieri has aimed the player to strengthen his leaking defense as they have let in 49 goals in 22 games in the English Premiership and are 19th with just 14 points.
Attamah was part of the Ghana U-20 side that represented the nation in the U-20 World Cup in Turkey in 2013.
He made a switch from Ghanaian side Tema Youth to Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor in 2014 where he made 69 appearances and scored five goals.
He joined Istanbul Başakşehir in 2016 and has made as many as 40 appearances scoring 4 goals in the process.
Başakşehir currently sit on top of the Turkish league with 35 points in 17 games in the 2018/2019 season.
