Turkey: Attamah absent as Başakşehir drop points again

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh did not feature for Başakşehir as they drew 0-0 with Sivaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday, May 3, 2019.
The versatile defender has not played in the last 2 matches of the Istanbul side and they have failed to win any of those games.
He has an unused substitute for Başakşehir in their last 2 games after having a string of fantastic performances in their previous games.
They have dropped 8 7 points in their last 3 games and that have seen them drop to second on the table.
Başakşehir have 3 games to end the season and are still on course to make history by winning the Turkish Super Lig despite Galatasaray leapfrogging them.
Attamah's presence has been missing in defence for the Başakşehir and Abdullah Avci will be hoping to restore his position as they face Ankaragucu in their next game.
In a good season for Başakşehir, Attamah has been one of the best performing players and many Ghanaians have called for his inclusion in Ghana's AFCON 2019 squad.
The versatile defender would be an asset to coach Kwesi Appiah as he can fit in perfectly in every position in defence.
Read also: VIDEO: Ghanaian defender Attamah Larweh puts up a commanding display despite Başakşehir loss to Besiktas