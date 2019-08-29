PrimeNewsGhana

UCL Draw: Real Madrid face PSG as Liverpool play Napoli again

By Vincent Ashitey

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw have been held in a ceremony at Monaco.

The draw sees last season's winners Liverpool will take on Napoli in a repeat of their clash in the 2018/19 group stage while 13-time champions Real Madrid have been pitted alongside PSG.

GROUP A

Real Madrid 

PSG

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Bayern Munich 

Tottenham

Olympiakos 

Red Star Belgrade

GROUP C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

GNK Dinamo

Atalanta

GROUP D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Leverkusen 

Lokomotiv Moscow

GROUP E

Liverpool 

Napoli

Red Bull Salzburg

Genk

GROUP F

Barcelona

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Praha

GROUP G

Zenit

Benfica
Lyon

RB Leipzig

 

GROUP H

Chelsea 

Valencia

Ajax

Lille 