UCL Draw: Real Madrid face PSG as Liverpool play Napoli again

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw have been held in a ceremony at Monaco.
The draw sees last season's winners Liverpool will take on Napoli in a repeat of their clash in the 2018/19 group stage while 13-time champions Real Madrid have been pitted alongside PSG.
GROUP A
Real Madrid
PSG
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
GROUP B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiakos
Red Star Belgrade
GROUP C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
GNK Dinamo
Atalanta
GROUP D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow
GROUP E
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Bull Salzburg
Genk
GROUP F
Barcelona
Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavia Praha
GROUP G
Zenit
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig
GROUP H
Chelsea
Valencia
Ajax
Lille