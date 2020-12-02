UCL: Neymar powers PSG to victory over Manchester United, Giroud nets four against Sevilla

Manchester United's Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar helped Paris St-Germain secure victory at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford had cancelled out the Brazilian's early opener with his third goal in four games against the French outfit.
But Marquinos' excellent second-half finish put the visitors back in front and after United midfielder Fred had been sent off for a foul on Ander Herrera, Neymar tapped home his 38th Champions League goal.
The result leaves United level with PSG and RB Leipzig on nine points in Group H and knowing they need a draw away to the German side next Tuesday to progress to the last 16.
Elsewhere,Oliver Giroud's awesome foursome destroyed Sevilla as Chelsea sealed top spot in their Champions League group.
The recalled French striker, 34, struck with his left and right foot before heading a classic third and tucking home a late penalty following a foul on himself.
And it surely means Blues' boss Frank Lampard will have to pick the Euro-goal specialist more in the Premier League
Having notched Chelsea's last-gasp winner against Rennes last week, Giroud curved a clinical eighth-minute opener, teed up on his left foot by Kai Havertz's surging run and pass.
Fed by Mateo Kovacic's fine ball, he snaked free to go one-on-one with Sevilla Alfonso Pastor and fire high into the net.
And his treble strike arrived 20 minutes later, nodding home imperiously from N'Golo Kante's equally-classy cross.
And after he himself was fouled, he tucked home a late penalty.
That gave the French World Cup winner 16 Euro goals for Chelsea, more than any player for an English side over the same two years.
He is also the oldest Blues' player to net more than once in a European game - at 34 years and 63 days.
The Blues' powerful start faded and in fact Sevilla ere pressing for a leveller when Giroud grabbed a superb second on 54 minutes.
Results
Istanbul Basaksehir 3-4 - RB Leipzig
Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea
Dortmund 1-1 Lazio
Club Brugge 3-0 Zenit
Ferencvarosi TC 0-3 Barcelona
Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kviv
Manchester United 1-3 PSG