UCL Preview: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not think his future depends on winning the Champions League as they prepare for the semi-final second leg with Bayern Munich.
Madrid, who are trying to win it for the third consecutive season, beat Bayern 2-1 in the first leg in Germany.
Real are 15 points behind new champions Barcelona in La Liga.
When Zidane was asked if he had to win the tournament to keep his job, he said: "It's independent of that."
The France legend, whose side have not been knocked out of Europe once during his two-and-a-half years in charge, said "Today I'm the coach and I want to continue at this club.
"But it's not important. What matters to everyone is thinking about this game and that's it."
Arjen Robben was not named in Bayern's squad to go to Madrid because of the injury he picked up in the first leg
Bayern are without winger Arjen Robben for the trip to the Bernabeu after he suffered a leg injury eight minutes into the first leg.
Left-back David Alaba (thigh) and midfielder Javi Martinez (head) are both expected to return from injury.
Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is likely to miss out with a hamstring problem, but Isco trained on Monday despite a shoulder injury.
Zidane was coy on who would play in Carvajal's place, with centre-back Nacho and winger Lucas Vazquez the most likely candidates.
He added his side will look to attack from the start, despite the fact a draw - or even 1-0 defeat - would take them through.
"The key for us is think about winning the game and to go on to the pitch wanting to do that," Zidane said. "We need to go out to score quickly and that's what we'll try to do."
Bayern interim boss Jupp Heynckes, who is being replaced by Niko Kovac at the end of the season, won the Champions League at the end of his previous season in charge - 2012-13 - before Pep Guardiola took over.
He says his side will look to remedy their errors from the first leg.
"We need to minimise our mistakes and we want to change a few things from the first leg," he said.
"Changing nothing would be an error. I saw positive things but there are things to be fixed. I'll be trying to rectify mistakes; we'll try to attack. We conceded goals because of some mistakes - it had nothing to do with the organisation or style of play."
BBC Euro Leagues Football Show analysis
German football writer Raphael Honigstein
It was extraordinary. In the second half of the first leg, Real Madrid almost played with 10 men. Cristiano Ronaldo was so passive. But he epitomises Real Madrid. He doesn't need to do a lot, they don't need to do a lot, and they still find a way to win.
You feel Bayern have blown it. A colleague of mine said for Bayern to beat Real, everything needs to be perfect. For Real to beat Bayern, they just need to have an average game. That 10 or 20% difference in class was telling and will probably be telling again.
Bayern are the underdogs. Real feel like 'we'll just win'. They're the better version of Bayern - they are in Europe what Bayern are in the Bundesliga. They have a sense of infallibility and an aura.
It's amazing how Zidane has changed them. He's played really pragmatic football. He's doing things no other coach could have done for political reasons - benching big names and playing kids.
Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is low on confidence at the moment. His lack of presence and physical mobility is a concern for Bayern. He hasn't been quite right for a number of weeks. When your main striker doesn't perform, you're in trouble. He's under pressure to put on a big performance.
European football writer Julien Laurens
Real Madrid just don't panic. The Marcelo goal in the first leg came from nothing. Bayern had all the chances and Real still didn't panic. Every time you make a mistake against them, and it was the same for PSG in the last 16, they punish you - you make a half-mistake and they punish you.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
No team has overturned a 2-1 home first-leg defeat in the Champions League, in seven previous such occurrences.
Bayern and Real will meet for the 26th time in European competition, more than any other fixture. Real have won 12 of these encounters to Bayern's 11 victories (two draws).
Bayern have lost their past six games against Real (all in the knockout stages of the Champions League), their longest run of defeats against one opponent in European competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League - the only player to have netted more goals against a single opponent in the competition is Ronaldo himself, scoring 10 against Juventus.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid have scored in each of their past 41 Champions League games at the Bernabeu, last failing to find the net in April 2011 against Barcelona (2-0).
Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have never been knocked out of the Champions League, progressing in all eight of their two-legged ties as well as winning the two finals they've appeared in. They've also won seven of their eight knockout games at home (L1).
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are on a run of two Champions League games without a win (D1 L1). They have not gone three matches in a row without a victory in the competition since 2009 (September-November).
They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 13 Champions League away games, their joint-longest such run in the competition (equalling the record set between April 1999 and December 2000).
No player has been involved in more goals for Bayern in the Champions League this season than Joshua Kimmich (six - three goals and three assists).
Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in his past four Champions League games with Bayern Munich, his longest drought with the club. He has never failed to find the net in five consecutive outings in the competition.
