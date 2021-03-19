UCL quarter-finals draw: Bayern Munich to tackle PSG, Liverpool paired against Real Madrid

The quarter-finals draw for the UEFA Champions League has been revealed with some mouth-watering ties.
The event took place on Friday, March 19 inside the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Champions League last 16 ties concluded this week, with the remaining 8 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.
There is a repeat of last season's final as defending Champions Bayern Munich have a duel with PSG who they beat 1-0 to clinch their sixth European trophy.
13-time winners of the competition Real Madrid have a showdown with Liverpool.
The quarter-finals draw below
- Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
- Porto vs Chelsea
- Bayern Munich vs PSG
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Semi-finals draw
- Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1
-
Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2
Final
- Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2
When are the quarter-finals and semi-finals?
The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place over the 6th and 7th of April, with the second legs to be completed just a week later.
There will then be a two-week gap before the Champions League returns, with the semi-final first legs to be played on either April 27 or 28.
The second legs will then be completed on either May 4 or 5.
When is the Champions League final?
The grand final will be played in Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29.