UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid begins title defence against Celtic, PSG face Juventus tonight

Real Madrid will begin their defence of their UEFA Champions League crown when they face Celtic in what is the pick of this opening matchday.
The Old Firm Derby on Saturday saw Celtic thrash bitter rivals Rangers 4-0, and they could not have prepared for a mega clash with Real Madrid in midweek any better. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for momentum against the European champions after winning all of their seven games this campaign.
This would be Celtic’s first UEFA Champions League game since they finished third in the 2017-18 group stages. While the Bhoys have maintained their stature in Scotland, they must grasp their European endeavours.
Celtic had not progressed beyond the group stages since the 2012-23 season when they went down 5-0 to Juventus. But this season, they might hope for a more progressive campaign in the continental tournament. With Real Madrid favorites to top this group, Celtic can hope to battle for the second spot with the likes of RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Champions League holders Real Madrid have had a steady transfer window and have superbly begun their season. The Merengues have won their first four games of the 2022/23 La Liga season and are on the top of the domestic charts.
With Carlo Ancelotti’s side looking like a formidable force this season, they will enter the Champions League as favourites. Los Blancos have already won European silverware this season by beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, although they will be eager to get their hands on the big prize.
Ancelotti will know a solid start will be imperative for their chances, as topping the group will be of utmost priority. After Celtic, they will have to face the challenges of Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig. For now, their trip to Celtic does look like the pick of this matchday.
Ange Postecoglou will not be eager to change his style or become more pragmatic in the event of facing Real Madrid. The Celtic manager would prefer to retain the 4-3-3 attacking formation that has worked well this season.
Also, Juventus lock horns with PSG in a Group H encounter at the Parc des Princes tonight.
Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game to begin the competition on a positive note.
Juventus are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina over the weekend and will need to up their game in this fixture.
PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The reigning French champions eased past Nantes by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
PSG vs Juventus Head-to-Head
Juventus have an excellent record against Paris Saint-Germain and have won the two matches that have been played between the two teams. PSG have never defeated Juventus and will look to create history this week.
The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2017 and ended in a 3-2 draw for Juventus. PSG have improved over the years and have a point to prove on Tuesday.
Celtic did lose Kyogo Furuhashi to a shoulder injury early on in their clash with Rangers at the weekend, as he is sure to sit out the Real Madrid clash. Carl Starfelt also suffered a knee problem in the same game, which doubts him about remaining on the team.
Oliver Abildgaard has been pushing to be involved since his arrival on loan from Rubin Kazan. Meanwhile, Yosuke Ideguchi is also doubtful with a leg injury. Postecoglou can call upon Jota and Liel Abada into the side against Madrid, with the pair performing at the highest level against Rangers.
Moritz Jenz could replace Starfelt in the lineup and play alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers in central defence. Josip Juranovic will assume his place at right-back, with Greg Taylor on the other flank. Joe Hart will continue with his presence in the Celtic goal.
Tonight's CL fixtures in full
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea
Celtic v Real Madrid
Sevilla v Man City
B Dortmund v FC Copenhagen
RB Salzburg v AC Milan
RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa
PSG v Juventus