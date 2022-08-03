Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala signs for Kotoko

Ugandan forward Steven Dese Mukwala has completed a move to Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Mukwala joined the Porcupine Warrior on a free transfer for a period of two years with an option to extend for a further year.
Kotoko revealed his transfer on the football club’s Twitter handle, warmly welcoming him into the club.
“Welcome 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗨𝗞𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗔 @Mukwala9.The Ugandan joins us on a free transfer for a period of two years with an option to extend for a further year. AKWAABA MUKWALA”
Mukwala expressing his gratitude to his former football club stated that joining Asante Kotoko is a new phase for him.
"I take this opportunity to thank the URA Football Club for the Chance it gave me to be part of its project. Saying goodbye is always the hardest thing for me. But I guess it's time to move on. Steven Mukwala Dese.
He becomes the second player to join Kotoko after goalkeeper Frederick Asare who also joined on a free transfer
Asare penned signed a three-year contract with the Ghana Premier League champions after leaving Accra Lions.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 announced betPawa as the official headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.
The league is expected to kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022 across all nine Premier League centers.