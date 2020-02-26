Victorien Adebayor deserves to play in Europe - NFF president

Niger Football Federation (NFF) president Djibril Hima Hamidou believes Inter Allies talisman Victorien Adebayor is cut for the European game.
The Capelli Boys forward has earned rave reviews this season after managing 10 goals and 4 assists from 10 appearances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
This has attracted interest from Ghana's two biggest clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in his services.
However, Djibril Hima Hamidou says the Nigerien international should ignore their interest and move to Europe.
“We have heard all about Adebayor’s exploits in Ghana," Hamidou told TV3. "His club president is my personal friend so we do stay in touch.
"Adebayor is a boy with so much quality. He has a gifted foot but he is yet to mature as expected. Now he is a national team player and must be aware of that and act accordingly."
"At the level of his game, he should have been in Europe by now.”
READ ALSO: Victorien Adebayor breaks Inter Allies goal scoring record
On Monday, Allies released a statement warning Ghana Premier League Clubs over the unlawfully inducing of their marksman Victorien Adebayor.
According to them, the attacker is not for sale to clubs in Ghana.
Below is the statement
Adebayor not available to GPL Clubs – Final Warning:
It has come to our notice, that some Ghanaian Premier League Clubs and their agents are unlawfully inducing our Forward Victorien Adebayor contrary to the FIFA regulations on the Status and Transfer of players.
We shall report any further attempt by the said Clubs to the Players Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association.
Currently, Inter Allies and the Players agent are considering Six (6) offers from Europe, One (1) from UAE and One (1) from Saudi Arabia. Victorien Adebayor is NOT available FOR/TO any Ghanaian Club.
We advise that our forward be left alone to enjoy his football career
By this release the said Clubs have been put on notice and assigned final warning.