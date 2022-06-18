Video: Accra Lions share points with Kotoko at Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Lions and newly-crowned champions Asante Kotoko played a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on the final day of Ghana Premier League.
Abass Samari's second-half strike was cancelled by Samuel Boateng as the two sides shared the spoils.
Excellent finish by Abass Samari Salifu!👌
Showing live on ST Adepa Channel 247 & StarTimes ON App
Accra Lions got off to a good start and came close to taking the lead after Osman Kasim rose high to meet a corner from Abass Samari.
Samari nearly broke the deadlock after a spell of dominance form the hosts, his header from a cross from Rashid Abubakar went inches wide.
The Porcupine's best chance came when Frank Mbella had only Fredrick Asare to beat but the Lions goalkeeper was equal to the task, just before the break.
Six minutes after the break, the host broke the deadlock after Abass Samari met a cross from Rashid Abubakar, leaving Kwame Baah rooted to his spot.
Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila nearly doubled the lead few minutes later, with his long range effort almost beating Kwame Baah.
A mistake from the Nsobila saw Mbella rounding up Fredrick Asare but failed to stand his grounds and miss the ball.
The Porcupine Warriors piled pressure in the dying minutes and their effort paid off after Samuel Boateng netted the leveler.
Samuel Boateng came through to level the game!
Catch more GPL action on ST Adepa Ch. 247 & StarTimes ON App
Accra Lions held on to finish the campaign by holding the champions.