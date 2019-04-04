FIFA Ranking: Black Stars enter top 50

The Black Stars of Ghana have bettered their ranking as they have moved three places to 49th on the latest Coca-Cola FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Ghana gained 9 points after beating Kenya and Mauritania in respective AFCON qualifier and friendly matches.
Black Stars were ranked 51st last month but have now dropped to 49th.
Congo DR (46th, up 5) and Ghana (49th, up 3), were the only two sides to breach the top 50, while Kosovo (127th, plus 3) continued their steady climb up the World Ranking.
Read also: 'Almost forgotten' Ghanaian players who could make AFCON 2019 squad
While there were 150 games played across the globe during the international period, things remain tight at the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking as the top three remained unchanged.
This sees Belgium (1st, unchanged) maintain a slender lead – growing it marginally to three points – over 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ winners France (2nd, unchanged). Brazil (3rd, unchanged), however, are looking over their shoulders somewhat as England (4th, up 1) leapfrogged World Cup finalists Croatia (5th, down 1).
Uruguay (6th, up 1) are the only other movers within the top ten, whereas a dramatic win for Germany (13th, up 3) saw them overtake defeated opponents the Netherlands (16th, down 2), as well as Sweden (14th, unchanged) and Chile (15th, down 2).
Read also: EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid consider shock move for Thomas Partey
Israel (84th, up 8) enjoyed the biggest jump of all, followed closely by Guatemala (143rd, up 6) and Tanzania (131st, up 6) after the latter booked their CAF Africa Cup of Nations place.