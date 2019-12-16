VIDEO: Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong weds fiancée in a colourful ceremony

Black Stars and Tianjin Teda winger Frank Acheampong has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend in a colourful ceremony over the weekend.
The two love beds tied the knot on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in a private ceremony with celebrities gracing the occasion.
According to the reports the choice of date prevented his colleague footballers from honouring the invitation as they were caught up in a weekend of games across the various leagues.
Kwame Oboadie, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Pope Skinny, and other musicians were among notable faces present to grace the wedding ceremony.
Frank Acheampong made his debut for the Black Stars in an international friendly against China on 15 August, 2012.
On 10 September 2013, Acheampong scored his first international goal for Ghana against Japan in a friendly match. He has made 23 appearances for the senior national team scoring two goals.