VIDEO: Hearts of Oak defeat Etoile Filante in Togo

Hearts of Oak have defeated Togolese side Etoile Filante in a preseason friendly in Lome, Togo.
The Phobians beat the Togolese side 1-0 at the Stade Omnisport in Lome. Mitchelle Sarpong found the opener for Continental Club Masters in the 36th minute which proved to be the match-winner for his side.
The team will head back to Accra to continue preparations for the 2019 President's Cup replay against Asante Kotoko which will come off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
How Hearts of Oak lined up against Etoile Filante
Starting XI: Richmond Ayi (GK) Christopher Bonney, William Dankyi, Robert Addo, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Affutu, Charles McCarthy, Mitchelle Sarpong, Bernard Arthur, Manaf Umar, Dominic Eshun
Subs
Richard Attah, Fatawu Mohammed, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Larry Sumaila, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, Radji Ovuoka, Kofi Kordzi, Aminu Alhassan