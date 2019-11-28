VIDEO: Hearts of Oak step up preparation with gym work ahead of new season

The playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak have hit the gym to boost their fitness level as part of preparations ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The Rainbow club on Thursday morning took to the gym for some workout session at KOFLEX GYM based at Ashale-Botwe as part of efforts to annex the win the upcoming League.
Ghana Premier League giants in August sealed a partnership deal with KOFLEX GYM based at Ashale-Botwe to add to its hosts of partnership deals.
KOFLEX GYM became the fourth partnership deal of the Rainbow club after Umbro, GOIL and SAS Finance Group.
Ahead of the upcoming season, Hearts of Oak have recruited players such as Bernard Arthur, Emmanuel Mintah and Dominic Eshun to aid them end the 10-year Ghana Premier League trophy drought.
The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.