Video: Hearts of Oak win record 12th MTN FA Cup title, qualifies for Africa

By Vincent Ashitey
Hearts Of Oak have defended their MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Phobians beat the Hunters 2-1 to win the MTN FA Cup for a record twelfth time.

The win did not come easy as they had to fight back from a goal down to win the contest.

Bechem United took the lead close to halftime after Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi failed to deal with Augustine Okrah's strike and Emmanuel Avornyor tapped home.

The Phoabisna quickly organized themselves and Caleb Amankwah drew the equalizer with a spectacular kick before half time.

Samuel Boadu's side after the recess for the first in the game went in front courtesy Daniel Afriyie's goal.

Hearts of Oak held unto the lead till the referee brought proceedings to an end at the Baba Yara Stadium. The win means Hearts of Oak have picked up the only slot for the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.

 