Video: Hearts of Oak win record 12th MTN FA Cup title, qualifies for Africa

Hearts Of Oak have defended their MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.
The Phobians beat the Hunters 2-1 to win the MTN FA Cup for a record twelfth time.
The win did not come easy as they had to fight back from a goal down to win the contest.
Bechem United took the lead close to halftime after Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi failed to deal with Augustine Okrah's strike and Emmanuel Avornyor tapped home.
Watch Emmanuel Avornyor's goal for Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup
This made it 1-0 to Bechem United
This made it 1-0 to Bechem United
The Phoabisna quickly organized themselves and Caleb Amankwah drew the equalizer with a spectacular kick before half time.
Watch Caleb Amankwah's brilliant goal for Hearts of Oak in the final of the MTN FA Cup
This made it 1-1
This made it 1-1
Samuel Boadu's side after the recess for the first in the game went in front courtesy Daniel Afriyie's goal.
Watch Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's goal for Hearts of Oak in the final of the MTN FA Cup
This made it 2-1 to Hearts of Oak
Bechem United down by a man, Augustine Okrah shown a red card
🎥: @startimesghana #MTNFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/4DVuZ2PRhc
Hearts of Oak held unto the lead till the referee brought proceedings to an end at the Baba Yara Stadium. The win means Hearts of Oak have picked up the only slot for the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.