Photos: Andre Ayew officially joins Fenerbahçe

Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew has officially joined Turkish side Fenerbahçe on a one-year loan deal.
Andre Ayew joins Fenerbahçe from English Championship side Swansea City.
Fenerbahçe have an option of making his loan deal permanent at the end of the season.
The former Marseille player will hope to rediscover his form when he kick-start his adventure in the Turkish Super Lig.
Ayew, 28, failed to live up to expectation after a big money return to Swansea from West Ham but the club were relegated to the English Championship.