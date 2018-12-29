Video: Jerome Boateng plays football with children In Ghana for the first time

German professional footballer who plays as a defender for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team of Ghanaian descent, Jérôme Boateng, appears to be having a good time in Ghana after arriving in his mother-land for the very first time.
Earlier today, we posted video and pictures of how he spent quality time at Labadi Beach Resort, Accra together with his younger sister, Avelina Boateng and his daughters.
Another video sourced by CelebritiesBuzz sees the soccer star playing football with some children at a ‘sakora’ park.
After their short fun-filled football match, Jérôme, took his time to motivate them with some words of advice.
The children were also made to dance…
Video Below.
Source: CelebritiesBuzz