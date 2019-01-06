VIDEO: Jordan Ayew, Schlupp combine to send Crystal Palace into FA Cup Fourth Round

Jordan Ayew scored a late winner for Crystal Palace to spare their blushes against 10-man Grimsby Town in the FA Cup.
Jeffrey Schlupp whipped in a free-kick from the left towards the far post and Ayew was there to head in the winner with his second goal this week after his strike against Wolves.
It was Palace’s 31st shot and saved them from a third-round replay.
Palace toiled in the final third and the away side's frustrations began to show after two shot from distance from Townsend went wide.
But Ayew found the breakthrough four minutes from time to send Palace into the fourth round.
The goal is Ayew's second in Crystal Palace jersey and his second for the year after grabbing his debut goal against Wolves in the premier league in midweek.
