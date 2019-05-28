VIDEO: Jordan Ayew starts personal training ahead of AFCON 2019

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has already begun personal training ahead of the Black Stars trip to Dubai to begin their pre-AFCON camping.

Jordan was last week named in the Black Stars provisional 29-man squad for the pre-AFCON camping next month. The former Marseille forward wants to leave no stone unturned as he bids to make the final 23-man squad.

The Crystal Palace star failed to hit the heights expected of himself in the just ended 2018/19 Premier League season but has however begun personal training to be in the best of shapes for AFCON 2019.

Ghana has not won the competition since 1982 despite reaching the finals three times losing in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The Black Stars have been drawn in group A alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

