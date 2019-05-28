"Way to go"- Prez Akufo-Addo applauds Gyan and Appiah after holding positive talks

President Akufo-Addo has given Asamoah Gyan and coach Kwesi Appiah a thumbs up after both had a meeting to repair their broken relationship.
Gyan and Appiah seem to be in bad blood after the latter took the Black Stars captaincy from the former and handed it over to Andre Ayew.
Gyan did not take this lightly and subsequently retired from the national team but for the intervention of President Akufo-Addo, he rescinded his decision to make himself available for selection ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Gyan also requested to meet Kwesi Appiah for a crunch talk and both have now mended their broken relationship.
Gyan then posted pictures of the meeting which President Akufo-Addo has retweeted with the comment: Way to go.
Gyan was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29 man provisional squad for the 2019 AFCON.
