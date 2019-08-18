VIDEO: Jose Mourinho in tears as he admits he misses football

Jose Mourinho has admitted in a video he misses football and wants to get back in the dugout.
The Portuguese for the first time in 20 years is without a club and says it a tough one for him currently. The 56-year-old in December 2018 sacked by Manchester United and after a disastrous start to the season and his currently searching for a job although he is on punditry duty for Skysports.
'The first moment I went into professional football I felt a click,' he said to Gazzetta dello Sport. 'Since then it's been serious stuff. It's been serious stuff until now.
'Now that it's stopped, instead of enjoying it, I can't really enjoy it, I miss it.'
Mourinho who has been signed by Sky Sports to be a pundit throughout the 2019-20 season says he is keen to get back into management and he is learning German, which could open the door to a move to the Bundesliga.
