VIDEO: Kano Pillars arrive in Kumasi ahead of Kotoko clash

Kano Pillars have touched down in Kumasi ahead of their crunch encounter with Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.
The Nigerian side are looking to cause an upset on Sunday, August 25 in the 2nd leg of the Champions League having won the first leg 3-2 at the Sani Abacha.
Meanwhile, shot-stopper for Asante Kotoko Felix Annan has called on the supporters of the crowd to create an intimidating atmosphere to destabilize Kano Pillars.
We need the fans now more than ever,” he told Kotoko Express App.
“At stages like this, we cannot do without their presence and support. One of the reasons we are feared and revered is because of our huge support base and the fact that we can make the Baba Yara Stadium an uncomfortable place.
“That is what we want to see on Sunday; the kind of noise that destabilises the opponent.
"The stadium was packed and also full of noise when we played Kano Pillars in Nigeria. The Sani Abacha Stadium is only 16, 000 capacity while ours is nearly 40,000.
"We must paint the stadium red, make it noisier to show Kano Pillars that they don’t come close to us in terms of support.”
The winners on aggregate will secure their passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the second round of the championship.
Kano Pillars 18-man squad
Goalkeepers
Ayeleso Suraj Olayiwola, Ibrahim Iddrisu
Defenders
Abdullahi Musa, Emmanuel Anyanwue, Nasiru Sani, Chris Madaki, Victor Dennis, Ifeanyi Nweke, Austin Ayaya
Midfielders
Rabiu Ali (C), Yusuf Megoro, Nzube Anaezemba, Usman Loll, Adeshola David, Bature Yaro
Attackers
Nwagua Nyima Nekabari, Rahaqqu Adam, Stone Samuel
