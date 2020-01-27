VIDEO: Kotoko fans dash Matthew Cudjoe money after win over Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko supporters showered money on wonderkid Matthew Cudjoe, following his impressive display against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday.
The Porcupines beat their arch-rivals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium with the youngster playing a key role in the win.
Cudjoe, who joined the club this season, put up an impressive display in his short cameo in Accra, and the fans showed their appreciation afterwards, mobbing him and handing him cash from across the meshed barrier at the stadium.
Goals from Justice Blay and Naby Keita either side of the half won the contest for Asante Kotoko despite a consolation from Joseph Esso.
Photo Credit citisportsonline.com