VIDEO: Kotoko unveil Maxwell Konadu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new head coach Maxwell Konadu this afternoon at a ceremony at the club's Adako Jachie training centre.
Maxwell Konadu on Monday signed a two-year contract to rejoin the 24-time Ghana Premier League champions replacing Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen as head coach.
He has been set a target to win the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League and qualify the team to the CAF Champions League.
Speaking on his return Konadu to Kotoko Express App he said: “I am back and can say that I am very delighted with the development. I thank the Management and the supporters for the confidence shown in me. I will do my best but will ask that the supporters to exercise patience as I am trying to improve the team.”
Maxwell was the coach of Kotoko during the 2011/12 season when the Porcupine Warriors won their 22nd league title losing just 3 games.
Konadu was voted as the manager of the tournament at the 2019 WAFU tournament which the Black Stars B came second to Senegal in the final after losing on penalties.