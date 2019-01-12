I will contest in GFA elections says Alhaji Grusah

Bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has declared his intention to run for the 2019 Ghana Football Association, GFA, Presidency.
The maverick administrator confirmed to participate in the 2019 GFA elections in an interview with Top Sports (103.1).
"I will contest and if clubs vote for me they will see changes, they should expect nothing but the truth and good organisation. Football is about statues, rules and regulation, if we follow, Ghana football will bounce back''
I'm advising first division clubs to think twice, they have a candidate in me(Alhaji Grusah), they should vote well and not follow money.- said Alhaji Grusah
Others such as George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Wilfred Osei have all been widely reported as interested candidates.
The others include Kudjoe Fianoo, Alhaji Karim Grunzah and Alhaji Ali Raji