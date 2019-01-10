Fred Pappoe announces his 'likeliness' to contest vacant GFA presidency

Former Black Stars management committee chairman, Fred Pappoe has stated that he is ‘likely’ to contest the for the Ghana Football Association seat.
Pappoe, director of Accra Great Olympics is looking to make a return into the leadership position at the federation following his exit from the Executive Committee in 2015.
The erstwhile GFA Vice President has been identified as a knowledgeable and experienced person who would be a good candidate for the GFA Presidency.
“I have not confirmed yet but it is very likely that I’ll contest the elections,” he told Asempa FM.
“I have been speaking to people and they keep encouraging me to contest.”
He further outlined what will be the determinant factors to declare his position.
"When you check our former structure there is quite a lot of weakness in it, it creates a monarch of out of the President of the FA which I think is wrong"
"For example, this whole idea of the President appointing the so-called emergency committee I feel is not so good people, it makes people to be worshippers than critiquing were necessary''.
"With the structure of the executive committee, it should be such that, people would represent their constituency, not that they are there for the leader'' he opined.
Others such as George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Wilfred Osei have all been widely reported as interested candidates.
The others include Kudjoe Fianoo, Alhaji Karim Grunzah and Alhaji Ali Raji.