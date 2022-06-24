Prime News Ghana

WAFU Zone B Cup: Black Starlets pick up bronze medal in five-goal thriller (video)

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Starlets of Ghana picked up the bronze medal in the WAFU Zone B tournament after overcoming Ivory Coast in the 3rd place playoff.

The Black Starlets recovered from their semi-final 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso to beat Ivory Coast 3-2 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday.

Ghana had to earn the win the hard way after going down by an early goal from the spot.

However, Abdul Rashid Adam levelled the scores for the Black Starlets two minutes later with the first half ending 1-1.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin's side for the first time in the game took the lead after the recess courtesy Richard Apokum's 57th-minute strike.

Ivory Coast refused to give up as they drew parity from Makhete Moustaha N’Diaye's head before Abdul Razak Salifu finished the game for Ghana in the 93rd minute to clinch the bronze medal.

 