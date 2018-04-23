Chief Imam celebrates 99th birthday

National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is celebrating his 99th birthday, Monday 23rd April, 2018.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has been among the many notable well wishers who have celebrated the Chief Imam on his birthday by declaring Allah's blessings on his life.
Despite nearing 100-years, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu does not look the least bit of it as he looks rather younger than his age with the ability to demonstrate good reading habit, retentive memory, good eyesight and high quality preaching and interactions.
He has been living up to the tasks before him by flying frequently in and out of the country and Kris-crossing Ghana on religious, national, social and religious duties.
Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was born in Accra on Monday 4th Jumâdal-ûlà 1343 Hegira in the Ismamic calendar which falls on 23rd April.
Background
In 1974, after lengthy discussions among the traditional and tribal chiefs, academics, Islamic scholars, and religious personalities, a consensus was reached for Sheikh Osman to be appointed as the Deputy National Chief Imam of Ghana.
Considering the unique qualities and exemplary lifestyle in him, he turned down their offer which was forced on him by persistently asking him to give it a serious thought, stressing to him that it could be a divine call to serve Allah.
Subsequently, when it dawned on Sheikh Osman that it was a divine call for him to serve Islam and Moslem communities, he finally accepted the position as the acting National Chief Imam of Ghana until 1993, when he was ceremoniously appointed as the substantive National Chief Imam of Ghana to head the Ghana Moslem Communities.
Sheikh Osman ranks high among the erudite and prominent Islamic Scholars Ghana has ever produced.
Among his contemporaries are Sheikh Kamâludeen who is currently serving as the Deputy National Chief Imam of Ghana and the late Sheikh Alhadji Haroun Rasheed.
In recent times, to climax his passion for education, smooth and mutual interfaith relations and peaceful coexistence, peace building and unity, he founded two organizations that are making great marks and impacting positive changes in the lives of Ghanaians and the World in general.