Watch out for your nice defeat - George Amoako to Hearts of Oak

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako has stated that his outfit will see off Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday.
The Porcupines play as guest to the Phobians on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 26.
Ahead of the Super Clash between the two most glamorous clubs, Amoako said the Porcupines will inflict another defeat on them just like they have been doing in time past.
"I think we are going to experience a very [difficult] game on Sunday but it's only going to be a game of football and nothing else," Amoako said at a press conference on Thursday.
"We in Kotoko are ready to beat Hearts of Oak just like we have been doing for the past years.
"Any match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is not a joke because at Kotoko, we do not take it as a joke and so watch out for your nice defeat, Hearts.
"Nothing is going to stop us from taking the three points from Hearts. The players are motivated to meet them and we will win.
"We will quench the Phobian spirit. We will take the three points from them and nothing can stop that."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association have appointed referee Emmanuel Eshun to officiate the encounter. He will be assisted by Dawsa Peter and Bawa Haruna as line one and two respectively.
George Mawuli will be the fourth official whilst Andrews Tamakloe will serve as the match commissioner.