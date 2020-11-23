We could have mauled Legon Cities - Great Olympics CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore says Legon Cities were very fortunate to have conceded only 3 goals on Friday night.
Great Olympics hosted the Royals in match week 2 fixture of the ongoing 2020/21 season at the Accra Sports Stadium as goals from Gladson Awako, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Samuel Quaye picked up the maximum points for coach Annor Walker's charges.
Reacting to his side's victory, Oloboi Commodore said the scoreline could have been heavier had his players been clinical in front of goal.
"It is today that newbies want to rock shoulders with Great Olympics. Then times when we are playing new teams we scored them 9 and 10. Legon Cities were lucky that we wasted the numerous chances that came our way like the scorelines would have been different."
The Dade boys surprised many football fans on in their opening fixture when they held Medeama SC to a 1-1 draw in an away fixture at Tarkwa.
Olympics came into the game buoyed by that result and made their intentions clear right from the blast of the whistle. Former Ghana youth star Gladson Awako stole the headlines following his heroics against the Royals.
With just a minute left on the clock for the end of the first half, their scintillating play paid off when Gladson Awako beautifully connected a free kick from the edge of the box in the 44th minute to give them the opener.
In the 53rd minute, Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored from the penalty spot after a foul on Samuel Ashie Quaye.
Abbey slotted the ball colly into the lower corner to beat Fatau Dauda in post for Legon Cities to increase the tally for Great Olympics.
Legon Cities upped their game after the second goal, in search of a consolation. But the decision to throw men forward came costly.
With just about 7 minutes to end proceedings, Samuel Quaye put the icing on the cake when his bullet shot zoomed into the roof of the net to make it three-nil.