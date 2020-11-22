Legon Cities fires coach Goran Barjaktarevic after Great Olympics defeat

Legon Cities have terminated the contract of head coach Goran Barjaktarevic in the wake of the club's thumping defeat to Great Olympics.
He becomes the first coach to be relieved off his duties in the ongoing season. He took charge of 17 games for the club since his appointment in December 2019.
According to our sources, Bosnian-German tactician fell out of favour with his employers even before the start of the League and last Friday's 3-0 loss to Great Olympics triggered his dismissal.
During Barjaktarevic’s era with the Royals, he won just three games, all of which came in the truncated season where his side finished 14th.
READ ALSO: Coach Goran Barjaktarevic unveiled by Wa All Stars ...
As a result, the board of Legon Cities invested heavily in players this transfer window signing 12 new players including former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.
However, fortunes have still remained the same as the Royals are still winless after two games in the Ghana Premier League.
The humiliating defeat against Olympics last Friday perhaps was the final straw as management decided to terminate the contract of the 51-year-old less than 24 hours later.
The Bosnian-German tactician who holds a UEFA Pro Licence replaced John Painstil who failed to meet the league criteria of having a CAF License A certificate.