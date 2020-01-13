We find it difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police officer - Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko says they find it difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police officer in the shooting incident at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
A fan yesterday was hit by a stray bullet by the Police after the Porcupines 1-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
It has been revealed that doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have removed four pellets of rubber bullets from the victim's (Augustine Opoku) head as he is now in stable condition.
A statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, said in as much as the club condemns hooliganism they find difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police officer who allegedly shot a fan.
Below is the statement
MISBEHAVIOUR AT THE BABA YARA SPORTS STADIUM ON SUNDAY
"We are appalled by the events that characterised the club's matchday three fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday 12th January 2020 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
Hooliganism is one thing no professional football club wants to be associated with and we at Asante Kotoko SC will not endorse any such thing. We are saddened that, the reaction of some of the disappointed fans after the match led to responsible developments including the shooting and injury of an innocent supporter.
While we vehemently condemn the conduct of any unruly fan, we find it difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police officer who allegedly shot a fan. We maintain our abhorrence for hooliganism. Violence cannot be part of the game. We will not give excuses for what happened. We however compelled to state our displeasure with the shooting incident.
We will liaise with the Ghana Police Service to bring the matter to appropriate conclusion while we continue to seek medical attention for our injured fan. We appeal to our supporters to remain calm and note that, no matter the circumstance, exercising restraint is always a good option.
Management will team up with the Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders of the game to ensure that, discipline and decency are brought to our venue all the time."