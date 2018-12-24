We fully deserved the three points - Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp says his side fully deserved all three points against champions, Manchester City at the Etihad over the weekend.
According to the winger, Crystal Palace put up a 'special' performance and they fully deserved the victory against the defending champions.
Schlupp scored the equalising goal to cancel out Gundogan's opener as he picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty area and drilled it into the far corner.
“All week we have been talking about having no fear and come into this one off the back of a good result last week and we wanted to take plenty of the positives from [the win over Leicester] into this one and the main thing was not to have any fear.
“You have seen some teams come here and almost play to lose and we never do that because we go into every game trying to win and we managed to do that.” He added.
Schlupp has scored three goals in the English Premier League this season for the Eagles.
