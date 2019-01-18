We had to truncate Ghana Premier League to start on a clean slate - Dr Kofi Amoah

Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has stated that the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League had to be truncated to start on a clean slate.
The 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League was truncated after 15 matches played with Medeama leading the league log with 27points after a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed "Number 12". The expose led to the ban of erstwhile President of GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi and several match officials.
FIFA then instituted the Normalization Committee to reform football in the country.
Their core mandate is to run the day-to-day affairs of Ghana Football, review the statues and conduct elections.
According to Dr Amoah, the Anas expose left so many dents on Ghana football that officially organized football activities had to come to a halt for reformation to be done.
"If we(Normalization Committee) had continued with the league there will be problems, so we had to start on a clean slate'' Dr Amoah said in an interview on Adom TV's 'fire for fire'.
The Normalization Committee tenure expires no later than 31 March 2019.
Reas also: Kwesi Appiah will be shown the exit if he fails to win AFCON 2019 - Dr Kofi Amoah
.