We paid over $1.4 million to Players, Technical, other officials as bonus for winning one game - Sports Minister

According to the expenditure budget presented to Parliament by the Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah, Ghana paid $1,489,432 million as winning bonus to the Black Stars players, the Technical Team and the Additional Technical staff for winning just a game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The breakdown according to the budget presented shows that winning bonus of players was $965,405, winning bonus of technical team was $347,027 and winning bonus of additional technical staff was $177,000.
This sums, when added together, amount to $1,489,432m. Ever since the budget was presented, many Ghanaians have questioned the figures and the amount spent on a team for winning just a game at the tournament.
They are therefore calling on the Minister to give further details on why such amounts were paid to these three departments as winning bonus.
A breakdown of the figure shows each Black Star player made over $40,000 from just the single win the team recorded in the entire tournament.
The team had always been paid $10,000 as winning bonus anytime they go for a major tournament but per the budget presented before parliament on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah there seems to be an irregularity in there.
The Black Stars throughout the tournament played a total of four games, won one, drew two and lost one.
The 23 players after winning the last group game against Guinea Bissau 2-0 were expected to receive $10,000 each which would have amounted to $230,000 in total.
But to the surprise of many, the Minister of Youth and Sports presented a budget of which had a winning bonus for players as $965,405, which if divided among the 23 players each received $41,974.13043.
The technical team which had an estimate of 7 members also clocked some $347,027 after the Black Stars beat Guinea-Bissau the only game they won at the tournament.
What came as a big shock to most Ghanaians was the winning bonus paid to the additional technical staff, with the number currently unknown, the staff which is mostly made up of Physiotherapist, Masseur, Doctors, Scouts etc were also paid $177,000.
This means Ghana spent 8,008,830.23GHS as winning bonus on just a single game. The Black Stars AFCON campaign ended in misery as they were kicked out in the round of 16 by Tunisia.
