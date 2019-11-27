We will boycott League if our arrears are not paid - RAG boss

Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) Chairman Joe Debrah has threatened to boycott the upcoming Ghana Premier League.
According to him, the Ghana Football Association owe them Gh¢1.1m and they will not return to the field if their arrears are not settled.
Following a meeting between the Executive Council and Ghana Premier League clubs held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, the two parties reached an agreement for a new date for the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghanaian top-flight League scheduled to begin on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.
This decision is a worrying one for the RAG boss because he says that they were not consulted before the League commencement date was fixed.
“The leagues are not starting if our Gh¢1.1m owe us are not paid. The proper way was the GFA to meet all the stakeholders before fixing the date like how he met the Premier League Board that prompted the change of the first date to Dec. 27, he didn't do it, Joe Debrah told Atinka FM
The GFA President will be meeting RAG tomorrow and Joe Debrah says if things do not change the League will be postponed.
“He will meet the referees tomorrow 1:30pm and the date of starting the league may change.”
“He insisted that more than half of their outstanding (GH¢1.1million) are paid to them before they will agree to officiate the upcoming League matches.