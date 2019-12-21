We will cooperate with match fixing investigations - Hasaacas

Sekondi Hasaacas FC says they are ready to cooperate with investigations with regards to the match-fixing allegations put out by Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks involving a friendly match that was played on Friday, December 20 at the Essipong Sports Stadium.
According to a release from the club, they have reported Joseph Arthur, organiser of the said match to the police and are ready to assist with investigations for the truth to unravel.
The statement read: Management of Sekondi Hasaacas FC has sighted a release by Elmina Sharks and with a matter of urgency acted on certain statements which the Club deems derogatory.
Yesterday's 4-0 training match played at Sekondi Sports Stadium was a reverse of a 3-1 defeat to Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Complex on September 13, 2019.
The two training encounters were organised by Joseph Arthur and Sekondi Hasaacas FC played no part in the organization of both games.
In a bid to unburden and protect the brand, Sekondi Hasaacas FC and Ghana Football from allegations of betting, the club after sighting the release from Elmina Sharks lodged a complaint at the Central Police Station, Takoradi and Joseph Arthur, Organizer of both training matches is currently in police custody aiding investigation.
Management of Sekondi FC wants to unequivocally unburden itself from activities of alleged betting and the club will be on-hand to cooperate in all manner of investigations to get to the tail-end of the matter.