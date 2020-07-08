Why Yaw Anorl snubbed Kotoko for AshantiGold

Yaw Anorl has disclosed why he is joining AshantiGold other than regional rivals Asante Kotoko.

He has confirmed that he is set to join AshantiGold and is determined to guide the Obuasi based club to success.

Annor, 22, who had an unsuccessful trial stint with Spanish side CF Fuenlabrada before returning to feature for Bechem United in the recently cancelled 2019-20 premier league is set to sign for the Miners.

The attacker in an interview revealed that all was set for him to join the Porcupine Warriors but a directive from the life patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with regards to their recruitment policy scuppered the move.

He added that he was so close to wearing the 23-time Ghana Premier League jersey.

"We have finalised negotiations with Asante Kotoko and all that was left was the payment," he told Wontumi TV We were waiting for Kotoko to make the payment and the next thing we heard was the transfer ban placed on their recruitment by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II." "That was what scuppered the Kotoko move. I love Kotoko and would have loved to play for them."

Yaw Anorl is expected to play a major role in the AshantiGold’s CAF confederations Cup campaign next season.

He asked for the support of the fans to succeed.