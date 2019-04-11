William Amponsah wins 2019 GF Sports Athletics competition

William Amponsah recorded 33:12 minutes to become the winner of this year’s 12km cross-country race of the Ghana First (GF) Sports, held at the University of Ghana’s Athletics Oval.
Ismael Arthur clocked 34:22 minutes to take the second position while Salifu Seidu came third with a time of 36:47 minutes.
For this feat, Amponsah, who took lead of over 100 athletes, had cancelled his own record of 34:22 minutes, he made in the last year’s competition.
Amponsah in an interview with the GNA Sports was delighted with his new record having shattered last year’s record and also for winning the competition for the third consecutive time.
He said he was focused on the Dubai Marathon in April, this year and that he was training towards that.
In the women 12km race division, a 13-year-old Ramata Abdulai from Upper West Region came first with a time of 35:12 minutes, Belinda Segbobor placed second at 37:18 minutes while Judith Banyeyel settled at third with a time of 38:51 minutes.
Nana Basaw, the Chief Executive Officer of the GF Sports said, the aim of the competition was to enhance the prowess of athletes and also to create opportunity, especially for the youth to exhibit their talent.
He said, he felt proud for hosting the 10th competition and for the achievements so far made.
Nana Basaw said from the begging it used to be only one marathon race but now, the GF Sports cross-country and other athletics competitions have come to give athletes more platforms.
“We had athletes from Cote d’Ivoire and Togo participating and many came from the northern part of the country. This shows that when we get help from benevolent organisations, corporate bodies and government, the competition would draw athletes from all over the world,” he said.
Another 150 athletes participated in a five km race, among them include Basit Afful who won in the men category with a time of 16:10 minutes, followed closely by Milan Yampuri at 16:27 minutes.
Cynthia Akofo came first in the same category with 23:59 minutes, Agnes Yayra was second with 25:57 and Patience Kangah third with 30:27 minutes
The winners of the 12 km race received GH¢1,000.00 each, while second and third positions were rewarded with GH¢700.00 and GH¢500.00, respectively.
