William Denkyi announces Hearts of Oak departure

By Vincent Ashitey
William Denkyi
William Denkyi
Defender William Denkyi has officially announced his departure from Hearts of Oak after four years with the club.

The 22-year-old joined the 'Phobians' in 2018 from Liberty Professionals and won trophies during his stay at the club.

The left-back played a huge part in helping Hearts of Oak win the domestic treble in the 2020/21 season and also cinched the league cup and the President Cup in the just-finished campaign.

William Dankyi marked his departure with a touching message, saying a very big thanks to his teammates, Managers, staff and everyone that made his stay a memorable one.